Xiaomi Launches its Best Smartphone Yet

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to establish a new standard in smartphone photography once again. With cutting-edge imaging technology and top-of-the-line hardware, this flagship device is poised to impress. Unlike its predecessor, the 12S Ultra, the 13 Ultra will be available globally.

The focus of this phone is its cameras, which boast impressive specs.

Design and Display

Xiaomi 13 Ultra retains the professional camera-inspired design of its predecessor, featuring a large circular lens, a metal frame, and a back panel covered in leather (available in Black and Green models). The leather is infused with antibacterial nanotech silicon, which is capable of inhibiting 99% of bacteria. Additionally, the upper portion of the rear panel is slightly raised to highlight the camera module.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels (QHD+). The screen has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. According to Xiaomi, the screen can reach a brightness level of up to 2600 nits with HDR.

Internals and Software

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers storage options of 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16 GB/1 TB with UFS 4.0 memory.

To keep the Snapdragon chip running efficiently, Xiaomi has implemented its self-developed Loo LiquidCool technology, which utilizes an aerospace-grade toroidal cooling mechanism and a vapor chamber.

For software, you will get Android 13 with Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 14 out of the box.

Cameras

The primary camera boasts a 50MP 1-inch IMX989 sensor and a 23mm lens that is optically stabilized. The sensor bins 1.6µm pixels 4-to-1, resulting in 12.5MP images with large 3.2µm individual pixels.

The remaining three cameras on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra utilize the latest 50MP IMX858 sensor, which boasts a respectable size of 1/2.51″. These cameras consist of a 75mm f/1.8 OIS 3.2x mid-range zoom, a 5x 120mm camera featuring a new, brighter f/3.0 lens, and a 12mm f/1.8 ultrawide camera that can autofocus and capture images with 5cm macro focusing capabilities.

On the front of the device, there is a 32MP f/2.0 camera that has fixed focus and pixel-binning capabilities, resulting in 8MP final shots. The main cameras are capable of 8K video recording at 24 FPS, but the selfie camera is limited to 1080p, for some odd reason.

Battery and Pricing

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports both 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Battery performance and charging functions are overseen by Xiaomi’s Surge P2 and Surge G1 custom chips.

The phone is available in three color options – Black, Olive Green, and White. It will be launched in China on April 21st, with pre-sale already underway. The prices for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are $870 (converted) for the 12/256 GB version, $943 for the 16/512 GB version, and $1060 for the 16 GB/1 TB version.

Xiaomi has stated that the phone will be released in several international markets in the upcoming months. International pricing is likely going to be higher.

Specifications