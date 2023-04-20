Lahore Starts Issuing Driving Licenses to Transgenders

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has begun issuing licenses to transgender persons. According to a media report, the department has issued learner permits to over ten individuals from the Tahaffuz Centre for Vulnerable Transgenders in Liberty Market in the last 10 days.

The police stated that a permanent license will be issued following the issuance of the learner’s permit. Members of the transgender community thanked the traffic police for establishing Tahaffuz centers while speaking to the media.

The driver’s license issuance process is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Relief for License Applicants

According to a media report, CTP has abolished the file system from the driving license issuance process. The applicants can now show their National Identity Cards (NICs) to apply for a driving license.

The department has also allowed applicants to perform driving tests on their private cars. These steps have been taken as a part of the paperless driving license issuance system to make the process simple and easy for the candidates.