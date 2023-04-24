Govt Extends Passport Submission Deadline for Hajj 2023

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for the submission of passports by Hajj pilgrims in respective bank branches till April 28th.

The Ministry has also advised Hajj pilgrims to use the “Saudi Visa Bio” smartphone app for biometric verification while staying at their homes.

In case of any difficulty, the Hajj pilgrims may visit the nearest Gerry’s Visa Centre between 2 PM to 6 PM for assistance.

Earlier this month, the Finance Ministry issued a statement announcing that all intending pilgrims who had submitted applications for Hajj this year will perform the Hajj pilgrimage without balloting.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, had approved $163 million for Hajj arrangements this year.

According to the Ministry’s statement, all 72,869 Hajj applicants will perform Hajj without balloting this year. Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar said that the Religious Ministry will require additional resources, including foreign exchange, to send more Hajj pilgrims than the fixed quota under the regular scheme.