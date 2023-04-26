Abu Dhabi Announces Free Ferry Service

Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced a free ferry service on the Dalma Islan-Jebel Dhanna route from 28 April to 15 May under the Dalma Race Festival.

Dalma Race Festival will host over 3,000 sailors who will participate in a 60-foot traditional dhow race spread over 125 kilometers for 18 days. Other types of entertainment activities will also be held for tourists, particularly families.

ALSO READ Airports on High Alert After Emergence of Monkeypox in Pakistan

Managing Director Abu Dhabi Maritime Captain Saif Al Mheiri expressed his delight in being the silver sponsor of the sixth edition of the Dalma Race Festival, stating that they always want to support the community and promote heritage among the youth.

He added that the free ferry service will allow everyone to experience this amazing event live. Interested people can book their tickets and check timings on www.admaritime.ae.

The upcoming race will start at Dalma Island and pass through eight other islands including Sir Bani Yas, Ghasha, Umm Al KurKum, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Al Fay, Marawah, and Janana before reaching the finish line at Al Mirfa City.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Tax Exemption for Certain Organizations

Other Events at the Festival

Along with the race, the event will feature many traditional and aquatic activities, such as fishing competitions, dominoes, and carrom tournaments, cycling, running, fireworks, theater performances, and cultural shows.

Attendees can also explore the Souq having a variety of traditional kiosks showcasing Emirati maritime heritage, as well as local shops offering heritage products and popular cuisine.

The Children’s Village and Theater will host daily competitions and prize giveaways, as well as heritage and folk contests, traditional handicrafts, and other events for all age groups.