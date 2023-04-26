Head Coach Wants Pakistan Players to Change Their Game to Achieve World Cup Glory

Grant Bradburn, the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has spoken about the need for the players to become a cohesive and formidable team to achieve their goals.

While speaking in an interview, Bradburn acknowledged that the national team has many talented and skillful players, but they have not yet reached the level they aspire to.

“We have allowed the realization or the acceptance from our boys that we are not the team where they want to be as yet if we want to contest and win the World Cup,” he said.

The New Zealand-born coach also highlighted the need for the Men in Green to alter their style of cricket to excel in the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup this year.

“As we have played over the last year, particularly in the shortest format, it has got us to third in the world. It has got us to two finals, so we are not where we want to be,” he added.

Grant Bradburn further added that the newly appointed coaching setup is going to provide full support to the players while also expecting them to improve themselves.

“If we bring the game that has been successful for us over the last two or three years, we will come second and we will go backward,” Grant Bradburn concluded.