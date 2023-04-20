Stats Prove Babar Azam is a Better Player Than Virat Kohli in SENA Countries

Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli has been a topic of debate ever since the Pakistani captain ended the longstanding reign of the Indian batting great at the top of the ODI rankings.

Although the Indian star started his international cricket career almost seven years before Babar Azam, the all-format captain has overtaken him to register numerous batting records.

However, both star batters are regarded as the best in the current era across formats due to their skills and consistency in scoring runs and holding top spots in all three formats.

Batting against SENA countries on their home soil has always been a tough challenge for Asian batters, but Babar and Kohli have impressed their fans with their performances.

The 28-year-old cricketer has played 27 T20I matches against SENA countries on their soil, scoring an impressive 1,066 runs at an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of 134.66.

The right-handed batter has also scored one century and ten half-centuries, with a total of 121 boundaries and 16 maximums to his name.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has played 28 T20I matches against SENA countries, scoring 865 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike rate of 137.08.

The former Indian captain has scored seven half-centuries, with 66 boundaries and 23 maximums.