India Announces Squad for World Test Championship Final Against Australia

Looking to go one better than their final defeat in 2021, India have put forward a 15-player group ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023.

Middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane has earned a recall to the squad, having not played a Test match since India’s tour of South Africa over a year ago.

ALSO READ Big Bash League Announces Huge Increase in Salaries of Top Overseas Cricketers

Shreyas Iyer, who had taken Rahane’s spot, misses out through a back injury. There was also no room for Suryakumar Yadav.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel all made the squad, while Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and left-armer Jaydev Unadkat are the quick bowlers of the group.

Jasprit Bumrah misses out as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury.

ALSO READ Tickets for Pakistan vs New Zealand Final T20I Match Completely Sold Out

Rahane played the 2021 final of the World Test Championship, making 49 and 15 in the defeat to New Zealand.

India take on Australia for the World Test Championship mace from June 7 at The Oval in London.

Here is complete squad: