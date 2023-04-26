Proposed Transfer of Central Model School Lahore Sparks Controversy

The Punjab interim government is contemplating transferring the management of the Central Model School in Lahore to the Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority to develop it into a Centre of Excellence (COE), as per reports.

School teachers, on the other hand, are opposed to the notion, citing the school’s good performance and history as grounds to avoid ‘experimentation’. Despite this, a top official at Daanish Schools revealed that a meeting on the transfer of the Central Model School occurred recently, but no final decision has been taken.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Distributes Free Textbooks to Students

The Central Model School is a renowned historical school in Punjab known for offering high-quality education while upholding traditions. It has an extensive history dating back to 1883, when it was founded as a Middle School in the Anarkali Girls High School building.

Furthermore, a teacher at the school noted that despite the fact that no student from the school recently secured a position in the Board examinations, the school nevertheless maintained a Matric examination success rate of over 90 percent.

ALSO READ Schools to Get 3-Day Weekend Soon in UAE

On Tuesday, the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) released a statement claiming that instead of designating Central Model School as a Centre of Excellence, the government should prioritize other schools. This is due to the fact that educational institutions in Punjab are already facing serious financial problems.