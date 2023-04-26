This Technology Enables Any Phone to Call Anyone in The World Via Satellite

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has become the world’s first smartphone to make a phone call via a satellite connection, marking a significant technological milestone.

This feat was achieved through a collaboration between AST SpaceMobile and AT&T, utilizing an unmodified device to call a phone in Japan from Texas.

Will Work With Any Phone

The call was made possible by using Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to contact the BlueWalker 3 satellite, which then forwarded the call to Japan. An AT&T spectrum acted as an intermediary, eliminating the need for a satellite-enabled phone.

This means that any 4G LTE phone could be used to make satellite calls with this technology.

Another noteworthy point from this test is that it demonstrates the BlueWalker 3 satellite’s capability to handle cellular data speeds, making it perfectly suitable for reliable phone calls. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra can perform this task, it is possible that other smartphones could be tested in the same way.

Further research into this application and its mechanics may lead to regions connected to each other using readily available smartphones, instead of specialized communication devices.

Although some may question its necessity, it is important to note that there are areas around the world with cellular dead zones where standard cell towers cannot be erected for various reasons.

Thus, having satellite calling capabilities accessible through standard smartphones is a significant step forward.

Sadly, we will have to wait for wider implementation, but given the current findings, it is an encouraging start that could potentially transform smartphone calls. The most significant advantage is that it will not require a smartphone priced over $1,000, as any phone with cellular connectivity should be capable of supporting it.