Massive Irregularities Unearthed in Sports Funds of Govt Colleges in Karachi

The government colleges across Karachi have been hit by a massive corruption scandal with allegations of funds mismanagement and unfair distribution of resources.

Millions of rupees have been released to institutions with low enrollment numbers, while colleges with high enrollment have been left without adequate funding for sports events.

It has been reported that five government colleges that only hold evening classes and have a low student count have received a disproportionate amount of funds.

These institutions include Government City College No. 2, Government College Commerce and Economics No. 2, Government Superior Commerce College Evening, Government Degree Boys College Gulistan-e-Johar Evening, and Quaid-e-Millat Government College. These institutes have been given a total of Rs. 4.922 million despite their low student numbers.

On the other hand, institutions such as Sir Syed Girls College, Government Premier College for Women, Government Boys College Sector 42 Korangi, Allama Iqbal Science College, Government Premier Boys College, Government National College, and Adamjee College have only received Rs. 917,000.

In response, the Director General of Colleges in Sindh, Professor Shadab Hussain, stated that he has not received any formal complaint from any principal of the concerned colleges.

Shadab Hussain further added that the issue took place before he joined the office and that he will launch an official investigation if he receives a written complaint from the colleges.

Similarly, the Regional Director of Colleges, Professor Sulaiman Sial, has also shed light on the matter, saying that he has received similar complaints from other institutions and that “it merits an investigation”.