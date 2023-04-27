Newborn Tiger Cubs and Baby Monkey Bring Joy to Bahawalpur Zoo

Thanks to the arrival of multiple healthy cubs and a cute newborn monkey, the Bahawalpur Zoo is now experiencing an infectious rush of joy.

The zoo’s tigress recently gave birth to four cubs called Rosie, Maxi, Jenny, and Bubbli, all of which are thriving in a specially designed-habitat under careful supervision. Meanwhile, the female baboon gave birth to a baby called Chintu, a first for the zoo.

All of the new arrivals are in excellent shape, according to Dr. Tariq, the zoo’s curator, and their dietary needs are being handled with the utmost care. With these recent births, Bahawalpur Zoo has become Pakistan’s most significant tiger breeding facility, with more of these beautiful creatures than any other zoo in Pakistan.

The excitement around these lovely newcomers has attracted a large number of visitors, especially during the celebration of Eid.

Children who visited the zoo to observe the newborn animals expressed their joy and gratefulness for the opportunity. Young visitors said that going to the zoo made their Eid festivities even more exciting.