Saudi Arabia Allows Women Citizens to Perform Hajj Without Mahram

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has recently launched an updated system for female Saudi residents to receive hajj permits without requiring a ‘mahram’. Individuals who want to apply for a permit without a mahram can do so by going to the Department of Civil Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.

The online application category should be chosen, and the pilgrim’s companionship, as well as the connection with the companion, should be decided.

If a foreign citizen living in the country wishes to apply for a hajj permit, he or she should contact the Passport Department. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the issue of Hajj Permit 1444 AH would begin on 15 Shawwal, 5 May 2023.

In order to obtain a hajj permit, the individual must receive the recommended vaccinations. According to the Ministry, the Hajj visa will be provided only once the applicant has received the vaccination, which must be administered no later than 10 days before the commencement of the Hajj season.