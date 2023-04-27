Pakistani Hockey Team Awaits NOC to Participate in Asian Champions Trophy in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has requested a NOC from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to allow the team to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in India.

Speaking to the media, PHF Secretary, Haider Hussain, said that the tournament is crucial for Pakistan as the federation could face a hefty fine if the team does not participate.

Haider Hussain also expressed concerns about the lack of funds but remained optimistic that the issue could be resolved with the help of the government and the private sector.

“We will have to pay a hefty fine if the national team does not participate in the event. It will also pave the way for our path towards the Olympics qualifiers,” Hussain added.

The upcoming Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Chennai from August 3 to 12, with six teams, including Pakistan, competing in the event.

Meanwhile, the training camp for the junior team has resumed in Lahore, which is the final phase of preparation for the Junior Asia Cup 2023, to be held in Oman in May.

The top three teams from the Asia Cup will qualify for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, with the Men in Green kicking off their campaign against Chinese Taipei on May 23.

To select the Pakistan junior team, the PHF has planned to organize two-day trials on April 29 and 30, in the presence of Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Haider Hussain, and Kaleemullah.