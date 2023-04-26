Poco F5 Confirmed to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Last week, the Poco F5 Pro was spotted on Geekbench. Today, a new Xiaomi-manufactured phone surfaced with model number 23049PCD8G, featuring a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset with 12 GB of RAM, which we anticipate being the standard Poco F5.

The Snapdragon India Twitter account later confirmed it is indeed the Poco F5, making it the first phone in India to feature the 7-series chipset. The company claims that this platform offers 50% higher overall performance, 13% improved power efficiency, and 2x improved AI performance compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Get ready for the #Indiadebut of our most powerful 7-series chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 with POCO F5!@IndiaPOCO pic.twitter.com/J5El1irM7o — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 25, 2023

The specifications for Poco F5 appear strikingly similar to Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which is currently only available in China. It would not be surprising if these two phones ended up being identical.

This suggests that the Poco F5 will likely feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging, MIUI 14 layered on top of the Android 13 operating system, a 6.67” AMOLED display, and a 64MP primary camera.

The F-series is the most powerful range in the brand’s Poco lineup. Despite the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset potentially appearing to be a downgrade from the Snapdragon 870 in the Poco F4, the new Qualcomm platform should deliver superior battery efficiency and improved performance.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but since the teaser campaign has kicked off, the phone should be only a few days away from launch. We suspect that the Poco F5 will debut early next month in India.