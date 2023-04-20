Poco F5 Pro Geekbench Listing Hints Imminent Launch

Although the Poco F5 Pro has yet to be officially announced, rumors suggest that the device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 released in China in December last year.

A recent Geekbench listing appears to confirm this, as it shows the phone being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is also used in the vanilla Redmi K60. It has a single-core score of 1302 and the multi-core score is rated at 4080.

The listing also confirms that the phone runs on Android 13 and that the tested unit has 12 GB of RAM. The Redmi K60’s highest-spec version, for comparison, comes with a 16 GB/512 GB memory combination.

The benchmark result also reveals model number 23013PC75G and suggests that the launch is imminent. The results are consistent with previous tests of the same chipset, indicating that the software is likely nearing completion.

Since it is going to be rebranded Redmi K60, we can expect to see a 1440p OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 68 billion colors, HDR10+, and more. Its main camera may be a 64MP unit with support for OIS while the selfie camera should be 16MP.

The battery capacity is rated at 5,500 mAh with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless. The phone costs about $380 in China, but will likely be priced higher in the international market, especially in Europe.

There is no official word from Xiaomi on a launch date yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is new information.