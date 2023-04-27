IESCO Pays Rs. 7.5 Lac to Family Whose Teenager Son Was Electrocuted to Death

A widow has received a compensation of Rs. 750,000 from the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) with the intervention of Wafaqi Mohtasib after her 16-year-old son died due to electrocution caused by an electric pole.

The pole was installed by IESCO to feed supply to a private poultry farm, posing a danger to the residents of the area.

Despite repeated complaints by the residents, IESCO failed to address the issue.

The aggrieved family initiated legal proceedings, leading to the private poultry farm paying some compensation, but IESCO did not pay its share of Rs. 750,000 despite the widow’s efforts for over two years.

After the widow lodged a complaint to Wafaqi Mohtasib, the office took up the matter with IESCO, NEPRA, provincial authorities, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, and the Punjab Police.

Via: Nation