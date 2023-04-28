Video of Monkey Trying to Enter Parliament House Goes Viral

A sneaky monkey decided to climb onto the roof of Parliament House during a rain shower on Friday, to the amusement of social media users as a video of the animal casually strolling on the rooftop went viral.

The video was captured by a quick-thinking bystander, showing the primate seemingly having the time of its life, enjoying the fresh rain and the stunning view from the top of the building.

The public couldn’t help but comment on the cheeky monkey’s rooftop adventure, with some praising its bravery while others wondered what it was up to.

Of course, this isn’t the first time an animal has made its way into the Parliament House. Earlier this month, a mischievous Cevit also known as ‘Mushk Balao’ in the local language, had snuck into the offices and caused a ruckus, before being rescued by the staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and released into its natural habitat.