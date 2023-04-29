Shahid Afridi Reveals How Fakhar Zaman Returned to The National Team

Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi has revealed that he played a key role in bringing back opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, into the national squad.

Speaking to the media, Afridi stated that the left-handed batter was initially left out of the list of 22 hopefuls due to concerns over his fitness and performance.

However, after taking charge as the interim Chief Selector, Afridi conducted a fitness test on Zaman himself and found him to be fit and ready for the national squad.

“We have added Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the NZ probables list after they passed their fitness tests today,” Afridi wrote on his Twitter account.

It is worth noting that Fakhar scored a fantastic century in the first of a five-match ODI series, scoring 117 runs off just 114 balls, including 13 boundaries and a maximum.

The stylish batter has scored 2,902 runs in fifty-over cricket at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 92.89, including nine centuries and 15 half-centuries.