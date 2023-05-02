Doctors Save Children by Removing Several Small Items From Their Throat

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 2, 2023 | 4:48 pm

A specialist team of doctors at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) saved the lives of three children by removing foreign objects from their throats.

Assistant Professor Dr. Aftab Anwar’s team successfully removed a metal coin, hairpin, and a button battery from the children’s throats through pediatric endoscopy.

The Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College, Prof Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, appreciated the efforts made by Dr. Aftab Anwar and his team.

Dr. Zafar, speaking to the media after the procedure, stated that only doctors that use their skills to serve humanity and save lives deserve to be called “messiahs.”

Zafar also lauded the hospital and its staff members for creating a patient-friendly atmosphere and treating all patients without discrimination.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Aftab said that it is a modern technique that uses a small, flexible tube with a camera to visualize and diagnose problems in the digestive tract.

Aftab further added that pediatric endoscopy is particularly essential in cases where children ingest foreign objects, which is a common occurrence.

Dr. Anwar warned that foreign objects swallowed by children can cause health problems and urged parents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention immediately in such cases.

