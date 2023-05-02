Expected Date for Eid-ul-Azha 2023 Revealed

Based on astronomical calculations, it is highly likely that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 28 June, with the Day of Arafat expected to fall on 27 June.

This is based on the forecast that the new moon of Zil Hajj will be born after the conjunction on Sunday, 18 June at 8:38 PM.

Eid-ul-Azha, also referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic festival observed globally. It entails Muslims gathering for community prayers, charitable activities, and the sacrifice of an animal, generally a sheep.

Muslim pilgrims congregate on the fields of Arafat, located outside Makkah, on the Day of Arafat, which is an important component of the Hajj pilgrimage. This day is significant because it is believed that Allah forgives the sins of all the pilgrims who truly repent.

While the holiday is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, the exact date varies from year to year, as the sighting of the crescent moon is used to decide the exact date of the start of each lunar month.