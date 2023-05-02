Federal Board Announces Date Sheet for Intermediate Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date sheet for the annual exams of Higher Secondary School Certification (HSSC) Part I and II.

According to the details, the annual exams of HSSC Part I and II will begin on 25 May. The last paper of HSSC Part-I will be held on 16 June. The last paper of HSSC Part-II will be held on 17 June. Practical exams for both SSC Part I and II will start on 15 June.

Check out the date sheet.

DATE SHEET OF HSSC 1ST ANNUAL EXAMS 2023 pic.twitter.com/t2bpYBGCxT — FBISE (Official) (@FBISEOfficial) May 2, 2023

On 31 March, the FBISE announced the date sheet for the annual exams of Secondary School Certification (SSC) Part I and II.

The annual exams of SSC Part II started on 27 April and will end on 20 May. Whereas, the annual exams of SSC Part I started on 28 April and will finish on 22 May. Practical exams for both SSC Part I and II will start on 23 May.