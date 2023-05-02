Team Man Rizwan Wants to Bat At 4 But Will Do What the Captain Asks

Mohammad Rizwan has finally opened up on his batting position in ODI cricket, saying he feels more comfortable in the top-order positions.

In a press conference, Rizwan mentioned that he prefers to bat at number four in the 50-over format instead of number five but would follow what the captain and coach want.

The Peshawar-born cricketer further added that he had not complained in the past about his batting position and would not do so in the future for the sake of the country.

“I have been sacrificing for the last 15 or 16 years and still not complaining. We are ready to do what the captain and coach ask us to do,” Rizwan remarked.

Regarding the upcoming season, Rizwan stated that every game is crucial for the team, and if they want the team to move forward, they must forget the past and focus on the future.

The 30-year-old batter said that the conditions in Rawalpindi are different from Karachi, but they will try their best to adapt to the conditions early and win the remaining games.

The right-hander played a crucial role for the team in chasing a record-breaking total in the second game. He scored a fighting 54* runs off 41 balls, including six boundaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will play the third of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.