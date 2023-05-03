3G/4G Users in Pakistan Near 125 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.69 million from 124.16 million by end-February to 124.85 million by end-March, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased from 193.85 million by end-February to 194.12 million by end-March. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.58 percent by end-February to 52.79 percent by end-March.

The broadband penetration increased from 53.92 percent by end-February to 54.13 percent by end-March. The cellular teledensity has declined from 82.1 percent by end-February to 82.08 percent by end-March. Total teledensity decreased from 83.2 percent by end-February to 83.17 percent by end-March.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.736 million by end-February to 4.626 million by end-March registering a decrease of 0.11 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 42.544 million by end-February to 42.916 million by end-March.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.661 million by end-February to 2.643 million by end-March, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.096 million by end-February to 32.312 million by end-March.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.980 million by end-February to 2.939 million while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.932 million by end-February to 22.996 million by end-March.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.811 million by end-March compared to 2.844 million by end-February. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.925 million by end-February to 12.170 million by end-March, registering a 0.245 million increase during the period under review.