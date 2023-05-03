British Investment Group One Homes Launches $40 Million Resort-Style Living in Islamabad

The much-awaited luxury resort-themed residential development, One Serene Residences, was officially launched on April 28th, 2023. The grand unveiling press conference took place at the prestigious Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever project in Pakistan with international standards of luxury living and a resort lifestyle.

One Serene Residences is a $40 Million project tailor-made for the overseas Pakistani diaspora, being developed by One Homes, a British investment group with a proven track record of delivering exceptional properties in the real estate industry.

This luxury project is in collaboration with a range of world-leading partners, including Italian design house Versace Ceramics for the floor and wall finishings, UAE’s leading group Ayana Holding as a strategic development partner, VX Studio as the lead design consultant, and Opaal as the interior designers.

The project is located on the main Serene Avenue in DHA Phase III and will feature amenities never offered before in Pakistan, including a residents’ lobby, resort-themed swimming pool, kids’ swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, steam, sauna, and treatment rooms, residents’ private theatre, cafe, shop, and restaurant, kids’ club, and convenience store.

These world-class facilities are designed to provide residents with an unparalleled living experience that is both comfortable and convenient.

Present at the event were Hamid Kerayechian – CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, Ghada Yaiche – Design Director at VX Studio, and Rana Hammoura – Senior Interior Designer at Opaal Interiors. The event was also attended by Chief Commercial Officer One Homes at One Group, Aqib Hassan, Commercial Director One Homes at One Group, Shaan Abbas, as well as other dignitaries and media personalities.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Commercial Officer One Homes at One Group, Aqib Hassan, said, “We have previously launched One Canal Road, one of the mega projects in Lahore, developed by way of joint-venture with Hexagon Properties, which has been widely acclaimed and embraced by overseas Pakistanis.”

“Our original completion date for One Canal Road was set for Q4 2024. However, based on our current pace, we are confident that we will complete the project ahead of schedule.”

He further added, “We are now bringing One Serene Residences that has been specifically designed to cater to the international standards of luxury living and a resort lifestyle. It will be a retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, an exceptional place to call home.”

“It is our aim to offer a lifestyle that is second to none and to provide our clients with an unforgettable experience that is unmatched in Pakistan. By bringing the world’s greatest experts to Pakistan and leveraging their experience along with our international development expertise, we are creating real estate and lifestyles that have never been seen before in the country.”

In his remarks on the vision of One Homes, Hamid Kerayechian, CEO and Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, stated, “I believe One Homes is leading a revolution in the real estate sector with their unprecedented approach to luxury and design.”

“Their commitment to excellence and attention to detail is truly impressive. I hope that One Serene Residences will become a landmark project in Pakistan, and serve as an inspiration to the region.”

Expressing her excitement on the project Ghada Yaiche, Design Director at VX Studio said, “The site and its surroundings are amazing, and it was the first thing that caught our attention when we received the project brief. As architects, it was very exciting for us to design a building in such a unique location.”

“The rainforest is not something we come across every day, and the surroundings are incredibly attractive. We made a conscious effort to work with the natural environment, and we created a strong connection to it by incorporating transparency and outdoor spaces in our design.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the project, Senior Interior Designer at Opaal Interiors, Rana Hammoura, said that the design of One Serene Residences aims to create a sense of belonging and comfort for its residents.

She further added that the public areas have been designed in a way that they feel like personal living rooms where people can sit, communicate and socialize. In an era where communication is lacking, the space has been designed to encourage interaction and foster a feeling of togetherness.

One Serene Residences is a continuation of the success of One Canal Road in Lahore and is strategically located just 5 minutes from a championship golf course, 7 minutes from Giga Mall, and 30 minutes from Islamabad downtown, offering a perfect blend of accessibility and serenity. The project is expected to be completed within 48 months.

For further information please visit: www.onehomes.com.