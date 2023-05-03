Govt College University Staff Demands Special Allowance for Elections

An emergency meeting of the Academic Staff Association (ASA)’s Executive Council was conducted at Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday to discuss concerns about the impending elections and the roles of GCU teachers.

The delegates voiced grave concern about supplying GCU faculty names for election tasks and assessed the existing situation.

ALSO READ FATA University Forgotten By Authorities in KP

The GCU-ASA Executive Body demanded that the Higher Education Department (HED) and the Punjab government either remove the letter or immediately approve a 15 percent special allowance for teachers and staff. If this demand is not honored, the university faculty will refuse to participate in elections.

The executive body members alluded to a letter issued by the HED on April 4 (Ref No: SO Univ.1-4/2022), which specified university instructors and non-teaching personnel to be non-government workers and denied them the 15 percent special stipend.

ALSO READ Corrupt Pakistani Hajj Officials to Be Punished as per Saudi Law: Minister

The members of the executive body stated unequivocally that if the university lecturers and staff were not government workers, it was not acceptable to include their names in election commission tasks that were intended solely for government civil servants.

Teachers’ delegates urged that the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab handle the matter promptly and play its role in preserving university teachers’ fundamental rights.