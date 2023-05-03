PTA Receives Over 17,000 Complaints Against Telcos

By ProPK Staff | Published May 3, 2023 | 12:09 pm
PTA | ProPakistani

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 17,092 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in March 2023, out of which 16,956 (99.2 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during March.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by March stood at 16,547, out of which 16,460 (99.5 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7684 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 7,673 (99.9 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,081 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3,078 (99.9 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,964 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,948 (99.6 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,810 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,754 (96.91 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 141 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 121 were addressed during March, for a resolution rate of 85.8 percent. Furthermore, 395 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 367 (92.9 percent) were addressed.

