Gmail Will Now Help Find Scam Emails With Twitter-Like Feature

Google has announced that Gmail will now feature a blue checkmark next to the sender’s name to verify their identity. The aim of this feature is to help users differentiate between a legitimate email and a scam.

In a blog post, Google revealed that the verified checkmark is an extension of Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, which requires companies to verify that the brand logo used as their email avatar indeed belongs to them. Companies that have already implemented BIMI will automatically receive the verified checkmark.

According to the image shared by Google, hovering over the checkmark reveals that the email sender has confirmed their ownership of the domain and profile image used to send the email.

Although Twitter’s verification controversy has gained attention, a variety of platforms such as Tinder, Pinterest, and YouTube have incorporated some form of verification icon. Additionally, Meta has initiated a trial program to sell verification for Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The addition of a more conspicuous checkmark by Google may assist users in quickly identifying credible senders, particularly if they are unfamiliar with the meaning or legitimacy of a BIMI-approved logo included in an email.

This aligns with Google’s recent decision to replace the lock icon in Chrome’s address bar with a “tuner” icon, indicating that a website is utilizing the safer HTTPS protocol without leading visitors to assume it is a trustworthy site.

Gmail is launching verified checkmarks for both Workspace and personal Google accounts today. As a result, you may soon notice blue checkmarks appearing in your emails.