IT Ministry Prepares Draft Artificial Intelligence Policy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has prepared the draft Artificial Intelligence Policy.

Sources told ProPakistani Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has approved the initial draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy.

According to the sources, the initial draft of the policy has been prepared by ministry officials and experts. The AI policy draft will be uploaded on the ministry’s website. The draft policy will be made public and feedback will be sought from the general public and all stakeholders.

According to MoITT sources, the purpose of devising an AI policy is that the government wants to invest in the development and adoption of this sector to secure its benefits for the economy. The government also wants to provide facilities to the private sector through the policy so that it can invest in the AI sector.

According to ministry officials, development in the AI sector requires steps to encourage the youth to take courses in Big Data, Machine Learning, Robotics, and other similar areas. Therefore, the policy will entail steps that will encourage educational institutions in this direction.