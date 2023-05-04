Pakistan to Get First Bee Museum Soon

Haroon Rasheed and Chris Rasheed, entrepreneurs and founders of ‘Bee Happy Raw Honey’ located in California, United States (US), have made saving bees and promoting raw honey their driving passion. They give all of their honey to friends, neighbors, and first responders every year.

In 2022, Haroon and Pakistan-based billionaire Omer Ali Malik decided to establish the ‘Serena Bee Museum’ in Pakistan, with Malik offering a valuable piece of land at Neelishang, a famous mountain resort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Malik, who shares Haroon’s environmental concerns, has expressed a desire to create a ‘bee museum’ to teach current and future generations about the environmental advantages of growing fruit trees and bee-friendly flora.

The initial prototype of the museum has already been delivered to Lahore, and its designs are nearing completion, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the end of this year.

The museum will be a bee sanctuary as well as a location to teach people about bees and the value of their existence, as well as a place to train new beekeepers and introduce a new generation to the importance and delights of beekeeping.

Haroon intends to bring the bee museum and sanctuary to the Californian county of Solano/Sonoma subsequently. This would be a site where people could learn about bees, the importance of their existence, and where future beekeepers could be trained.