Saudi Arabia Issues Strong Warning for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims Carrying Naswar

Saudi Arabian authorities have issued a stern warning to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, cautioning that severe punishment awaits those who would be found traveling with naswar.

At airports across Pakistan, posters have been put up by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), warning pilgrims of the serious consequences of drug-related offenses in Saudi Arabia.

It is important to note that naswar, a type of smokeless tobacco, was added to the list of drugs prohibited in all Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, earlier this year.

In addition to the drug warning, the Saudi Ministry of Health has made an appeal to all Hajj pilgrims to ensure that they receive all necessary vaccinations before embarking on their journey.

The Ministry has emphasized that obtaining the required immunizations is a basic condition for obtaining a Hajj permit, which will be issued from 15th Shawwal.

It is crucial that all pilgrims adhere to this mandatory requirement, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to maintain the highest possible health and safety standards during this holy pilgrimage.

Failure to comply with these regulations may result in the rejection of the Hajj permit, preventing the pilgrims from undertaking the sacred journey.