COVID-19 is No Longer a Global Emergency: World Health Organization

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a global health emergency. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the epidemic remains a major threat.

In his announcement, Ghebreyesus declared that the emergency committee had convened for the 15th time and encouraged him to proclaim an end to the international public health emergency.

He accepted the recommendation and proclaimed the emergency to be over. He also stated that this proclamation does not suggest that the pandemic is no longer a global health risk.

We have seen large waves of infections since the pandemic’s early stages, resulting in a substantial decrease in Covid-related mortality. This decline is primarily due to enhanced immunity from vaccination or prior illness.

As per the WHO, Covid-related fatalities have reduced by 95 percent since the beginning of this year.

Experts expect Covid to become the new normal, with seasonal resurgences similar to the flu. Ghebreyesus warned of ‘pandemic fatigue’ and stated that Covid-19 is here to remain. All countries must learn how to control the virus in conjunction with other infectious illnesses.

He went on to say, “While progress has been made in containing the spread of COVID-19, we must stay vigilant since the virus is still spreading across the globe. The WHO will continue to constantly monitor the situation and advise nations on how to properly manage the pandemic.”

Since the pandemic began, the WHO has received official reports of about 765 million Covid infections and almost 7 million deaths. Ghebreyesus, on the other hand, has estimated that at least 20 million people have died as a result of Covid-19, approximately three times the official figure.