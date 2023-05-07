Pakistan, Nigeria Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Aviation Sector

A four-member delegation led by Hadi Sirika, Minister for Aviation of Nigeria, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in discussions on increasing people-to-people contact, promoting cultural exchanges, and enhancing tourism and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria.

ALSO READ Pakistan, Afghanistan Pledge to Strengthen Trade Ties

They recognized the importance of fostering closer ties in these areas to promote mutual understanding and strengthen the bond between the two nations.

A key focus of the discussion was the aviation field, with both sides emphasizing the need for joint ventures and collaborations in this sector.

They recognized the potential for enhancing connectivity and cooperation in the aviation industry, which would contribute to increased trade and economic growth between the two countries.

Qamar assured the dignitaries of the government’s full support in increasing trade between the two countries, in line with Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy.