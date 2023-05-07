PTA to Host SATRC Workshop on Policy, Regulation, and Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will host the upcoming South Asian Telecommunications Regulators’ Council (SATRC) Workshop on Policy, Regulation and Services from May 8 to May 10 in Islamabad.

The workshop will discuss important issues such as the development of enabling policy and regulatory environments in SATRC countries, telecom active infrastructure sharing, regulatory issues related to OTT services and applications, and requirements, challenges, and impacts related to NGSO satellite constellations in South Asia.

The workshop is set to be an important forum for regional experts to share insights, experiences, and best practices, as well as engage in dialogue to identify challenges, opportunities, and way forward on the work items under the SATRC Working Group on Policy, Regulations and Services (WG PRS). PTA is among the founding members of the forum and also the current chair of SATRC WG PRS.

SATRC was established in 1999 by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT). SATRC serves as a platform for telecommunication regulators in South Asian countries to engage in discussions on regulations related to telecommunication and information and communication technology (ICT) issues.