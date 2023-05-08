Iftikhar Ahmed Says He Now Loves Chants of Chacha Chacha in the Stadium

Pakistan middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, has shared his experience of being called Chacha, a nickname given to him by Babar Azam that has since stuck with him.

Speaking to the media after the fifth ODI in Karachi, Iftikhar said that the name initially annoyed him but he now enjoys it, especially when cricket fans in the stadium join in.

“I remember cricket fans used to cheer for Shahid Afridi when he came to bat. Now, they cheer for me in the same way, which makes me happy,” Iftikhar Ahmed added.

The 32-year-old batter further added that there is nothing wrong with the nickname as it is a sign of support and the love that cricket fans express for him in the stadium.

Iftikhar, who scored a fighting fifty in the last ODI, stated that he is not bothered by the nickname anymore, and he enjoys it. He requested fans to keep enjoying it as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-hander was added to the national squad after Haris Sohail was ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury before the third match.

Iftikhar scored an entertaining innings of 94 runs off 72 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums, in the final encounter of the five-match series against New Zealand.

Speaking in the post-match presser, Babar Azam said, “Sometimes, I feel embarrassed that due to me Iftikhar is now known as ‘Chacha’ but I am happy that people enjoy it”.