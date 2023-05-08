International Passenger Dies Right Before Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport

A Bangladeshi passenger on an international flight from Oman to Bangladesh experienced a medical emergency, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The passenger’s condition worsened during the flight, leading to the emergency landing. However, the passenger died while landing at the Karachi Airport. The incident occurred earlier on Monday.

In a similar incident that took place on April 3, a Toronto-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi made an emergency landing at Norway’s Oslo International Airport due to a passenger’s worsening health condition.

The doctors aboard the flight provided first aid to the passenger, and the pilot requested an emergency landing at Oslo Airport upon their recommendation.

After being granted permission for an emergency landing, the passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the flight continued its journey to Toronto after the passenger was disembarked.