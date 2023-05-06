Shaheen Afridi Confident of Pakistan’s Chances to Lift 2023 ODI World Cup

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has expressed confidence for the upcoming ODI season after a phenomenal performance in the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media after the fourth encounter against New Zealand, the left-arm pacer said that the Men in Green have the ability to reach the final of the upcoming Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Responding to a question about preparation, Shaheen Afridi stated that the series holds immense importance for them as they will play two mega events in the next six months.

As a team, we will try to benefit from the conditions in India during the World Cup 2023 and lead the national team to victory in the final

The 22-year-old pacer further added that he has always tried his best to perform for Pakistan and will strive to perform in all three departments in the upcoming ODI season.

When asked about his wicket-taking ability in the first over, Shaheen said that his job is to attack the opposition and put pressure on them, whether it is the first or last over.

The left-arm pacer went on to say that injuries are a part of life, but it was a learning experience for him, and he hopes to continue his streak of good performances in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen returned to the national side after a long knee injury that caused him to miss both the white and red-ball season last year.