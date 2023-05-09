Edinburgh University Offers Fully-Funded Online Masters With Scholarship

The University of Edinburgh has announced that 12 scholarships will be available for its distance learning Master’s programs. These scholarships will cover the entire cost of tuition and will be valid for the duration of the program of study. Students starting any online part-time Master’s program provided by the University in session 2023-2024 would be eligible for the scholarships.

These scholarships, however, are only available to nationals and residents of countries classified as ‘Least Developed Countries,’ ‘Other Low-Income Countries,’ and ‘Lower Middle-Income Countries,’ according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Assistance Committee. The complete list of qualifying nations is available on the university’s website.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must have previously been granted a seat at the University of Edinburgh and either accepted or intend to accept that offer. Applicants will also be asked to submit a personal statement detailing the aspects of the program that drew them to the University of Edinburgh, how successful completion of the program will benefit their career and personal development, and how it will allow them to contribute to their community/region or country.

The scholarship will be provided based on academic excellence and the strength of the applicant’s personal statement. Priority will be given to students who have never studied at the master’s level previously.

The scholarship deadline is set for Tuesday, 6 June 2023, at 3:59 am PKT. This is a fantastic chance for students from qualifying countries to study for master’s degrees at the University of Edinburgh.