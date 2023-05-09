Fakhar Zaman’s Hilarious Response After Winning ICC Player of the Month Award Has Internet in Fits

Star opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, has expressed his gratitude for winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2023, following some scintillating performances in the ODI series against New Zealand.

After ICC announced him as the Player of the Month, the left-handed batter took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Jis Tareeqay se Chapman bhai ne hame T20I me koota tha, mujhe laga usko hi mile ga (the way Mark Chapman played against us, I thought he would surely win the award).”

The 33-year-old batter further added that he is grateful to his supporters and fans for rooting for him.

Fakhar’s hilarious response garnered the attention of the fans as they appreciated his humor after winning the player of the month award for April.

Jis tareeqay se Chapman bhai ne hame T20I me koota tha, mujhe to laga usko hi mile ga. But grateful to all the voters and fans for rooting out for me. 🙌 #Honoured pic.twitter.com/CdZNg9tqnG — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) May 9, 2023

It is worth noting that Fakhar Zaman was awarded Player of the Series for his phenomenal batting display, scoring 363 runs at an average of 90.75, including two centuries.

Fakhar smashed an unbeaten 180, including 17 fours and six maximums, to help the home side chase down a record-breaking target of 337 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With these phenomenal batting displays, the Mardan-born cricketer moved to the second spot of the ICC ODI batting rankings, just behind Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam.

Speaking to the media after the award, Fakhar Zaman said that he enjoyed scoring back-to-back centuries in the first two games, but his favorite was the 180 not out.

“I hope to continue the momentum leading into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and make Pakistan cricket fans happy and proud with my performances,” Fakhar added.