Wholesome Punjabi Interview of Salman Agha and Ish Sodhi Goes Viral

Pakistani batter, Salman Ali Agha, and Kiwi spinner, Ish Sodhi, had a friendly chat in Punjabi, sharing their views about the recent series, their cricketing journeys, and cultural connections.

After the conclusion of New Zealand’s white-ball tour to Pakistan, Pakistani middle-order batter, Salman Ali Agha, and New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi sat down for a cordial exchange in Punjabi. During their conversation, Ish Sodhi expressed his delight at visiting Lahore, the homeland of his ancestors, and shared that his father is also looking forward to visiting Lahore soon.

The two cricketers talked about Pakistan’s culture, their shared background, and their families. They also revealed that they both started their careers as batters and pacers before becoming spin bowlers.

While Ish Sodhi praised Salman Ali Agha’s sweep shot, he also complained about being hit for sweep shots even on good balls. Salman Ali Agha reciprocated the compliment by saying he likes playing the shot, as he himself feels troubled by the shot as a bowler.

Furthermore, Ish Sodhi mentioned that he enjoyed the hospitality and cuisine in Pakistan and expressed his desire to visit again soon. He chose Fakhar Zaman’s special treat, ‘Dam Pukht’ as his favorite food in Pakistan and hoped to win more matches on the next tour, but Salman Ali Agha cheekily contradicted his wish.

The casual conversation between the two cricketers displayed camaraderie and sportsmanship in cricket as well as highlighted how conjoined cultures bring people closer to each other.