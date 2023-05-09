Oppo Announces 2023 Inspiration Challenge With Up to $50,000 Rewards

Oppo has announced its annual Inspiration Challenge, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and tech professionals worldwide to create solutions that benefit both people and the planet. For the 2023 edition, the company has allocated $440,000 in funding and grants.

Innovation enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their proposals before June 30. The subsequent two weeks will involve a preliminary review and initial assessment, followed by three regional demo events. By mid-August, 15 global finalists will be selected and invited to participate.

The final demo event will take place at the end of August when the winners will be announced.

Applicants can participate in two categories of the competition: “Inspiration for People,” which focuses on innovative solutions in the fields of digital health and accessible technology, and “Inspiration for the Planet,” which seeks solutions for environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions.

These categories align with Oppo’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

During the final stage, the global top 15 finalists will have the opportunity to engage with Oppo senior executives, technology and investment experts, as well as industry partners. The top 5 winners will each be granted $50,000, and an additional $190,000 has been allocated to an incubation fund that can be divided among multiple solutions.

The Oppo Research Institute serves as the primary organizer, in collaboration with Qualcomm, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn, and Hello Tomorrow.