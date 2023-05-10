Dubai to Use AI For Air Traffic Control at Airports

Dubai is famous for being at the forefront of technological advancements, and now it is planning to launch AI-powered air traffic control systems at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

According to the National, Swedish aerospace company Saab has developed a technology that combines radar and flight data. According to Vice President of Civil Security for Saab in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), David Shomar, the technology will be ready for use in about a year.

The AI-powered air traffic control system will help reduce the workload of employees and further improve safety measures because the controller will be monitoring only one screen instead of many.

In addition, AI will also help in preparing for possible incidents and managing traffic flow in terminals, David said during Airport Show 2023, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center.

Saab’s technology will provide a detailed overview of airport resources, including the location of police, firetrucks, ambulance, and border control crew. In case of a mishap, the system will quickly locate the nearest resources and dispatch them to the affected area.

Furthermore, it will monitor the airside of the airport, sending alerts if more immigration and customs staff are needed to accommodate delayed flights.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, DXB received 21.2 million passengers, a 55.8% increase from the same period last year. This figure also reflects 95.6% of the airport’s pre-pandemic passenger traffic.