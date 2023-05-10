India Set to Receive Biggest Revenue Share in ICC’s New Financial Model

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reveal its new financial model from 2024 to 2027, and it appears that India will be the biggest beneficiary.

According to media reports, under the new structure, about half of annual earnings will go to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), making it the highest-earning board.

The ICC has proposed that the Indian cricket authority, which contributes 38.5% of its annual earnings, will earn a staggering $230 million out of a total of $600 million in the updated financial model.

England will receive the second-highest share, with a proposed $41 million of annual earnings, Australia will get $37.53 million, while Pakistan will receive $34.51 million.

New Zealand is likely to get $28.38 million after a 4.73 percent share, followed by West Indies with 4.58%, Sri Lanka with 4.52%, and Bangladesh with 4.46%.

South Africa is expected to receive 4.37 percent, Ireland 3.01 percent, and Afghanistan 2.80 percent while the ICC full members will receive $532.84 million and $67.16 million to associate members.

Here are the expected earnings in the new financial model: