India Set to Receive Biggest Revenue Share in ICC’s New Financial Model

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 10, 2023 | 1:25 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reveal its new financial model from 2024 to 2027, and it appears that India will be the biggest beneficiary.

According to media reports, under the new structure, about half of annual earnings will go to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), making it the highest-earning board.

ALSO READ

The ICC has proposed that the Indian cricket authority, which contributes 38.5% of its annual earnings, will earn a staggering $230 million out of a total of $600 million in the updated financial model.

England will receive the second-highest share, with a proposed $41 million of annual earnings, Australia will get $37.53 million, while Pakistan will receive $34.51 million.

New Zealand is likely to get $28.38 million after a 4.73 percent share, followed by West Indies with 4.58%, Sri Lanka with 4.52%, and Bangladesh with 4.46%.

ALSO READ

South Africa is expected to receive 4.37 percent, Ireland 3.01 percent, and Afghanistan 2.80 percent while the ICC full members will receive $532.84 million and $67.16 million to associate members.

Here are the expected earnings in the new financial model:

Country  Annual earning in Millions  % Share of earning 
Afghanistan 16.82 2.80
Australia 37.53 6.25
Bangladesh 26.74 4.46
England 41.33 6.89
India 231.00 38.50
Ireland 18.04 3.01
New Zealand 28.38 4.73
Pakistan 34.51 5.75
South Africa 26.24 4.37
Sri Lanka 27.12 4.52
West Indies 27.50 4.58
Zimbabwe 17.64 2.94
Full Members 532.84 88.81
Associate Members 67.16 11.19

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Internet Star Hasbulla Arrested in Dagestan for Traffic Violation
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Adopts Modern Approach for Auctions with Introduction of Online Bidding
Read more in proproperty
close
>