Medieval Empires, Starring Engin Altan Düzyatan, Secures $2 Million Investment at a $30 Million Valuation

The blockchain strategy game, Medieval Empires, has successfully raised $2 million in investment at a company valuation of $30 million.

This is a major achievement for the company in the ongoing investment round, following the heels of the $3 million investment deal in April 2023.

The game, which features the internationally acclaimed actor Engin Altan Düzyatan as the face of Medieval Empires, reprising his famous character of Kayi Tribe leader Ertuğrul Gazi, aims to provide a state-of-the-art Web3 experience to the fans of the character/actor, gamers as well as blockchain and crypto enthusiasts.

With the limited release of the early access version of the game on PC (Windows) in March 2023, the public release version will also be available on MAC (OSX), and Mobile (iOS and Android), with all platforms being fully interoperable.

Garnering billions in viewership globally through his acting and production career, Engin Altan Düzyatan also showed his excitement about this milestone, saying, “I am thrilled to see the successful development of Medieval Empires and the significant investment they have secured.”

“It’s a privilege to be the face of this exciting project, and I believe that the game will be an epic experience for all my fans.”

Assad Dar, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-founder of Medieval Empires, added, “We are grateful to our investors for their trust and support in our vision for Medieval Empires. We believe that blockchain technology and gaming can come together to create a new era of gaming, and we are committed to making this a reality with Medieval Empires.”

Jan Berkefeld, CEO – Medieval Empires, also added his thoughts, “This successful milestone in our current investment round solidifies our belief in the strength of our game and the team behind it. With this funding, we can further accelerate the development of the game and provide an exceptional gaming experience for our users.”

Medieval Empires is set in a passive PvE area and starts with players building towns through trading, fighting, and forging alliances.

Goals for players include daily missions, general tasks, and story missions, with progression based on the successful completion of these tasks and missions.

The future of the game will bring in new leaders and regions for the players to explore and progress in. In addition to the Longshanks Crusaders and Turkish Tribes, new factions will be integrated into the game in the near future, including the Mongols and many more.