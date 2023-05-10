Misbah-ul-Haq Backs Babar Azam to Eclipse Virat Kohli and Other Legends

Former Pakistani captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has showered praise on the national team captain, Babar Azam, for his consistency and phenomenal performances across all formats.

Speaking to the media in the UAE, Misbah-ul-Haq predicted that the all-format captain has the ability to break all records due to his consistency and his ability to handle pressure.

Comparing him to legendary Pakistani batters, Misbah-ul-Haq said that Babar is the greatest batter after Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, and Zaheer Abbas.

“It has been a long time since the Pakistan cricket team has had a player who has displayed outstanding performance in all three formats,” Misbah-ul-Haq added.

Misbah-ul-Haq stated that the Lahore-born cricketer is a skillful batter and his hard work has enabled him to analyze the game and handle the pressure during crucial times.

The 48-year-old remarked that the right-handed batter has been working on his skills and has all the ingredients to become a Pakistani cricketing great by the end of his career.

Babar has a touch of class and grace in his batting. If he continues to play for the next eight to 10 years, he can achieve what Virat Kohli has done for India

Last month, World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, also supported the Lahore-born batter, saying that he is an outstanding skipper with excellent leadership qualities.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, Babar Azam became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs and the second-fastest batter to score 12,000 international runs