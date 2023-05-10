Rupee Crashes to New All Time Low Against US Dollar After Losing Rs. 6.35 Within Hours

History has been made as the Pakistani rupee crashed to its lowest ever of 289.75 against the US Dollar during intraday trade today.

The Pakistani rupee fell during the first 4 hours of intraday trade today with the interbank rate losing Rs. 6.35 to fall as low as 289.75.23 by 1:30 PM. Open market rates across multiple currency counters registered highs of 290-295 after initial asks for the greenback opened at 290.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Rs. 153 Million for Settling Court Disputes With India

Sources earlier touted the local currency to be at the mercy of market forces today after trends turned crimson when on Tuesday ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at Islamabad High Court by paramilitary forces.

The black market rate has also come closer to the Bank rate and trades in the 290-295 band. Meanwhile, currency dealers said markets are red today and the rupee will drop even further with nationwide protests hurting investor confidence.

Another trader said this week’s default gossip has added fuel to the exchange rate fire. Uncertainty on funding support from IMF-friendly nations has rattled markets. This, including the political saga engulfing the nation, spells doom for sentiments in the coming weeks. “With the budget presentation just around the corner, it is safe to suggest that June will be difficult for us all,” he added.

Pertinently, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 61 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 108 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements witnessed today, the PKR has lost nearly Rs. 6.4 against the dollar.

This is an intraday market update.