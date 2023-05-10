South Africa Becomes the Last Team to Directly Qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup

South Africa has secured their spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup after the first encounter of the series between Ireland and Bangladesh ended in a no-result due to persistent rain.

Ireland needed to whitewash Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series to move up from 11th place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League point table.

After the opening game ended in a draw, even if Ireland claim the series 2-0, they could not surpass South Africa, who are in eighth place in the World Cup Super League standings.

Ireland will now have to compete in the qualifying round in Zimbabwe from June 18 to July 9. The qualifying round also includes former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka. The top two sides in the eight-team qualifying round will qualify for the mega-event.

South Africa joins hosts India, Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in qualifying for the World Cup, which begins in October.

New Zealand is in the top spot of the points table, with England and India standing in second and third place, respectively, while Bangladesh and Pakistan stand in fourth and fifth.

Here is the updated points table.