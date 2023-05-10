Twitter to Start Removing Inactive Accounts Soon

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, revealed in a tweet on Monday that the company will be deleting accounts that have remained inactive for multiple years. Musk emphasized the significance of this action, stating that it aims to “free up abandoned handles.”

In a separate tweet, Twitter’s billionaire owner mentioned that the inactive accounts will be archived. However, Musk did not provide specific information regarding the timeline for initiating this process.

Currently, it remains uncertain how or if Twitter users will have access to the archived accounts.

Musk additionally mentioned that users of the micro-blogging platform may witness a decrease in their follower count, as a result of of various inactive accounts.

In accordance with Twitter’s policy, users are required to log in to their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent permanent removal due to extended inactivity.

In a recent incident, Musk playfully suggested reallocating National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company. This occurred after the public broadcaster ceased posting content across its 52 official Twitter feeds, in protest against a Twitter label that insinuated government influence in its editorial content.

In the previous month, Twitter took the decision to remove the legacy verified blue checkmark from the profiles of numerous individuals, including celebrities, journalists, and prominent politicians.

To address the problem of bot accounts on the social media platform, Musk has incorporated account verification as a feature of Twitter’s Blue subscription.