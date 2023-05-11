Cycling Federation Bans Athletes to Participate in 34th National Games

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced that all its units are barred from participating in the upcoming 34th National Games, which will take place in Quetta.

In this regard, Moazzam Khan, the PCF Secretary-General, issued a notification, informing all registered PCF units to refrain from participating in cycling competitions.

Moazzam Khan stated that the Pakistan Olympics Association had patronized an illegally formed cycling committee, which violates the constitution of the federation.

He further added that PCF, which is recognized by the International Cycling Union (UCI), is the only authorized body in the country to organize cycling events.

The Secretary-General warned all registered units that any cyclist who participates in the National Games would face the risk of an international ban and could harm their career.

It is pertinent to mention here that competitions in five sports disciplines, including cycling, will take place outside Balochistan due to a lack of infrastructure and other issues.

According to the schedule, Cycling, and swimming will be conducted in Lahore, rowing in Islamabad, sailing will take place in Karachi, and hooting will be held in Jhelum.

Earlier, it was reported that the schedule for the 34th edition of the games might be changed for the second time due to the prevailing political unrest in the country.

However, after a high-profile meeting with stakeholders, POA President, Arif Hassan, confirmed that the much-anticipated national games will proceed as per schedule.