Pakistan Just Behind Australia in Latest ODI Rankings Update

Australia has retained its No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings after the annual update but faces strong competition ahead with Pakistan and India on their toes.

Australia improved its rating from 113 to 118 following the annual update, maintaining a slender lead over Pakistan (116 points) and India (115 points).

Prior to the annual rankings update, Australia was at the top with 113 points with India behind them on the decimal count. Pakistan were ranked third, with 112 points, and briefly went to the top of the charts after their victory in the fourth ODI against New Zealand this month.

Pakistan could have stayed at the top of the rankings even after the annual update had they managed to complete a 5-0 clean sweep against New Zealand.

The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.

This means that Pakistan has now pipped India in the second spot, with their 4-0 away series defeat in England no longer being counted. Their 3-0 series loss in England in 2021 also has a reduced weightage, helping them leapfrog India in the charts. India on the other hand, has been heavily impacted by their 2-1 series loss at home against Australia this year.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Slams PCB for Planning to Invite Zimbabwe and Ireland Amid Asia Cup Cancelation Rumors

With numerous ODI matches in the near future, there remains room for big movement among the top three as teams amp up their preparation ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The top three have established a hefty lead, with New Zealand (104 points) in fourth. The Black Caps have leapfrogged England (101 points) to the fourth spot. England has witnessed a massive 10-point drop in their rating, with their 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph no longer coming under consideration.

South Africa (ranked sixth) and Bangladesh (ranked seventh) maintain their spots after the annual update. But there is a big movement below them as Afghanistan makes a massive jump to climb up to the eighth spot, overtaking Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Afghanistan improved its rating points (88 from 71) while Sri Lanka (80 from 86) witnessed a drop. West Indies maintains its rating of 72.