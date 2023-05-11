National Games to Go Ahead as Scheduled Despite Unrest in Country

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has confirmed that the 34th National Games will proceed as per schedule after reviewing the prevailing situation in the country.

POA President, Arif Hassan, chaired a high-profile meeting with members of the general council, where they decided that the much-anticipated national games would go ahead.

Last month, after consulting with the provincial government of Balochistan, the Olympic Association rescheduled the beginning of the event from May 15 to May 23, and it will end on May 30.

As per the schedule, the competitions will take place in 32 disciplines, including several new additions such as women’s cricket, which will make its debut appearance in the games.

It is pertinent to mention here that competitions in five sports disciplines will take place outside Balochistan due to a lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted in the federal capital Islamabad, sailing will take place in Karachi, shooting will be held in Jhelum, and cycling and swimming will be conducted in Lahore.

The torch journey has begun from Karachi and will pass through various cities before reaching Quetta before the event, where the competitions will kick off with a hockey match.

Earlier this month, DG Sports, Dara Baloch said, “After 19 years, we are holding such a mega-event, which is a great success for the sports in the province.